Pete Carroll Told Seahawks 'It's Possible' for SEA to Go Undefeated Like '72 Dolphins

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Some might have been surprised to see the Seattle Seahawks open the 2022 NFL season with a victory over the Denver Broncos. One man who wasn't was Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Carroll spoke to his team about the 50th anniversary of the Miami Dolphins' perfect season in 1972. He didn't call his shot but said "it's possible" for the 2022 Seahawks to match that feat.

Per Schefter, Carroll pointed to his success at USC as evidence in his favor.

The Trojans went 13-0 in 2004 and were 12-0 to start the 2005 season before losing to Texas in the Rose Bowl. It largely goes without saying, though, that running the table is easier at the college level than in the NFL.

The fact no NFL team since the '72 Dolphins have gone unbeaten speaks to the enormity of the challenge, one that has become even more difficult with the addition of a 17th regular-season game.

Carroll's comment to his players is the kind of thing that will either look prophetic or become regular fodder for fans and analysts.

Nobody really expects the Seahawks to be perfect. In the event they at least make the playoffs, many will point to Carroll's confidence as an ingredient in the franchise far exceeding expectations.

On the other hand, the 71-year-old will face plenty of mockeries if Seattle's fortunes rapidly turn around and it suffers its second losing season in a row. Internally, being relentlessly positive can backfire, too, when the results don't follow.

The Seahawks' unblemished start may not extend for much longer considering they have a difficult game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.