Ryan Arcidiacono Signs Knicks Contract Ahead of Training Camp; Terms Not Disclosed

The New York Knicks announced Saturday they re-signed point guard Ryan Arcidiacono.

The team didn't disclose the terms of the contract.

Arcidiacono made 10 appearances for the Knicks in 2021-22, averaging 1.6 points and 0.4 assists. He's entering his sixth season in the NBA.

The 28-year-old's alma mater might have played a role in his return to the Big Apple. He was a four-year starter at Villanova, and he shared a backcourt with Jalen Brunson as a senior.

"When we were recruiting, Arch had the biggest impact on the recruitment of Jalen," former Wildcats head coach Jay Wright told USA Today's Nicole Auerbach in 2016. "When Jalen came on his recruiting visit, he stayed in Arch's room. We got a hotel room for him, but he stayed and slept in Arch's room."

The pair quickly built a rapport on and off the court.

"It’s made life a lot easier knowing I have someone who’s been through it," Brunson said in a 2016 interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Ryan’s like a big brother to me. He’s a role model. He does everything with such a sense of purpose. He’s someone I really admire."

The Knicks have no shortage of guards for the season ahead. They signed Brunson to be their starter at the point, while Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes have shown promise in their young careers.

Arcidiacono, a 37.4 percent three-point shooter, might at least be able to provide some floor spacing in a limited role. His presence should also help Brunson adjust to a new team and manage the increased expectations that will come from his four-year, $104 million contract.