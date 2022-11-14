Mike Williams, Josh Palmer's Fantasy Outlook in Dynasty Leagues Before Trade Deadline

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the fantasy trade deadline coming up this week in many leagues, it's time to take a closer look at the Los Angeles Chargers' receiving pair of Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer, both in the short- and long-term.

It's hard to justify trading for Williams right now, given the ankle injury that has kept him out of action the past two games. It is possible he might return to practice this upcoming week, which would be an indication that his stint on the sidelines is drawing to a close:

A healthy Williams is a WR2, albeit one who will often vary between huge games and more modest showings. In dynasty leagues, he should be viewed as such, but in redraft leagues, try to get him for cheaper given the uncertainty surrounding his injury status.

Palmer is an even bigger question mark, given that a lot of his value this year has been off the back of injuries to Williams and Keenan Allen.

With Allen only playing twice this year, Palmer has often been the second option, turning his promotion into 37 receptions for 390 yards and a score. Nothing to write home about, in other words.

But he has shown flashes. With Williams out in Week 9, Palmer led the passing attack, catching eight passes for 106 yards. He seemed poised for another strong showing in Week 10, only to play second fiddle (three catches for 44 yards) to DeAndre Palmer (four catches for 64 yards and a score).

If you are looking for help for the stretch run this season, look elsewhere. But Palmer is a very intriguing option in dynasty leagues, given that Allen is 30 and has struggled to stay healthy this season. A more regular role as the team's No. 2 wideout behind Williams could be in his future.

Don't pay premium prices for him, but if you can get a good deal to stash him, you might have secured yourself a nice flex option for the future.