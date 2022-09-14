MiLB Players Officially Part of MLBPA After Union-authorization Cards Validated

AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Minor league baseball players are now officially part of the Major League Baseball Players Association.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported news that the minor leaguer's union-authorization cards were validated by an arbitrator, signifying the final step toward joining the MLBPA.

Commissioner Rob Manfred had previously said the league would voluntarily recognize the minor league's inclusion into the players association, per Passan. It came after a majority of players voted to unionize earlier this month.

"Minor league players have made it unmistakably clear they want the MLBPA to represent them and are ready to begin collective bargaining in order to positively affect the upcoming season," MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said after the initial vote.

The MLBPA recently negotiated a new five-year collective bargaining agreement that was signed in March after a three-month lockout.

The organization can now turn its attention to help minor league players, which have previously been hurt by a lack of representation.

Major League Baseball agreed to pay a $185 million settlement to current and former players in July after allegations of violating minimum wage laws.

"This is my eighth year," Baltimore Orioles prospect Andres Angulo told Evan Drellich of The Athletic. "Last year, I went home with $500 in my pocket. And I don’t think that’s something that I want for my life. But I'm still in baseball, just because I have a dream to make it to the big leagues. But I don’t think that’s fair for us."

The Senate Judiciary Committee said in June it plans to hold hearings about the league's treatment of minor leaguers.