The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 2

2 of 6

Najee Harris (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Just as there were plenty of big performances in Week 1, there were also no shortage of disappointments.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry barely cracked the top 40 at the position in fantasy points after being held in check by the New York Giants. While A.J. Brown was going off in his first game with the Eagles, fellow Philly wideout DeVonta Smith was posting the first goose egg of his NFL career. Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott all posted modest stat lines under center—and Prescott got hurt to boot.

They say that misery loves company, and these players are about to leave fantasy managers in the same state of malaise.

Maybe we should start a support group.

Quarterback

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NO) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]

Fantasy managers worried about Brady after one blah week against the Cowboys might want to grab the Pepto Bismol. This week Tommy Terrific faces a Saints team that gave up the sixth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks last year, and Brady's last outing against New Orleans was underwhelming. He's a low-end QB1 at best in Week 2.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. CHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]

This isn't because my recommendation of Rodgers as a "must-start" in Week 1 was spectacularly wrong. OK, it isn't just because of that. The Bears were a middling fantasy matchup in terms of fantasy points given up to quarterbacks in 2021, but given what we saw from Green Bay's offense last week, Rodgers is hard to trust until the Pack show some signs of life on that side of the ball.

Running Back

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. New England) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]

This isn't just a matter of the foot injury that Harris has stated he intends to play through, although that's certainly a factor. The reality is that injury or no, Harris didn't look good last week, managing just 26 yards on 12 touches against the Bengals. The offensive line is a mess. Harris is hurt. And the Patriots are a good defensive team. Pass.

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (at BUF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $8,300]

In fairness, Henry has had success in the past against the Bills—in Week 6 last year, he rolled Buffalo to the tune of 143 rushing yards and three scores on 20 carries. But as good as Buffalo's defense was last year, it may be even better in 2022. Tennessee looked very sketchy on offense in last week's loss to the Giants. And if (when) the Titans fall far behind, Henry and the run game will go out the window.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans (at DEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]

Cooks had a decent Week 1 against the Colts, catching seven of 12 targets for 82 yards. That's closer to Cooks' fantasy ceiling than the floor in Week 2—the Denver Broncos surrendered the seventh-fewest PPR points to wide receivers a year ago. And given the lack of weapons around him, Cooks is a good bet to see double coverage for much of Sunday's contest.

Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears (at GB) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]

To a large extent, Mooney's poor Week 1 stat line can be chalked up to the atrocious weather conditions in Chicago. That shouldn't be an issue in Green Bay on Sunday. But the Packers were a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for wide receivers last year, and after the Green Bay defense was roasted by Justin Jefferson last week, cornerback Jaire Alexander and the Packers defense will no doubt have a chip on their shoulders at Lambeau Field.

Tight End

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. NE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400]

One week into the season is far too early to pronounce Freiermuth's second-year breakout chances DOA. But the Steelers passing game was barely passable last week against the Bengals, and no team allowed fewer fantasy points to tight ends last season than the Patriots. Look elsewhere for a starter at tight end this week.

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (vs. TEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]

On some level, the writing was on the wall that Knox could be hard-pressed to match last season's nine touchdown catches and top-10 fantasy finish. Knox had just one catch for five yards in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, and now he draws a matchup with a Titans defense that allowed the sixth-fewest PPR points to tight ends in 2021.