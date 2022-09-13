Latavius Murray Signs Saints Practice Squad Contract After Alvin Kamara's Rib Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints reportedly added some injury insurance to their backfield ahead of their Week 2 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN's Field Yates reported they signed Latavius Murray to their practice squad on Tuesday, adding that such a move was "worth noting" because Alvin Kamara is "dealing with a rib issue."

Kamara played in New Orleans' season-opening victory over the Atlanta Falcons but posted pedestrian numbers with nine carries for 39 yards, three catches for seven yards, and zero total touchdowns.

The Saints found far more success on the ground with Taysom Hill, who ran for 81 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Yet it was Jameis Winston's two touchdown passes to Michael Thomas and Wil Lutz's 51-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that allowed the NFC South team to complete the comeback win.

Kamara missed four games last season, which was the first time since New Orleans selected him in the 2017 NFL draft that he appeared in fewer than 14 contests.

The Saints have Mark Ingram II and could rely even more on Hill if Kamara is sidelined. Still, Murray is a veteran who is familiar with the team from his time in 2019 and 2020 and can at least help stabilize the backfield if there are long-term concerns with the starter.

Murray, 32, has played for the Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Saints and Baltimore Ravens in his career.

He appeared in 14 games for Baltimore in 2021, tallying 501 yards and six scores on the ground as part of a group effort for a team that was without presumed starter J.K. Dobbins for the season.

Murray's best individual efforts came in 2015 and 2016 for the Raiders when he ran for 1,066 yards in his second season in the league and scored 12 touchdowns in his third.