B/R NHL Staff Roundtable: Predicting the Winners of Every Division This Season

Nathan MacKinnon (L) and Cale Makar (R) of the Avalanche (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The winner of the Central Division will obviously be the Arizona Coyotes.

OK, I'll be serious now. The Colorado Avalanche are still the team to beat in the Central.

This is no slight to the Minnesota Wild, who will push the defending Stanley Cup champions for the division title. Or to the St. Louis Blues, whose season ended at the hands of the Avs. The Nashville Predators will be good but not Colorado-level good.

The Avs have a legitimate chance to defend their title even though they suffered some key salary-cap casualties over the summer. Winger Andre Burakovsky, who scored twice in the Stanley Cup Final and put up eight points in the playoffs last season, went to the Seattle Kraken as a free agent. Darcy Kuemper went to the Washington Capitals as a free agent. Nazem Kadri, one of the club's playoff heroes last year, went to the Calgary Flames.

But the stars remain, two of whom are some of the best in the sport.

Conn Smythe-winning defenseman Cale Makar does absolutely everything on the ice, but he's key in facilitating an offense that scored the fourth-most goals per game last season. He'll also contribute quite a few. Nathan MacKinnon is an elite center, and with a new contract coming up soon, he might end up being the highest-paid player in hockey.

Mikko Rantanen, coming off a career-high 92-point season, brings speed and scoring. Valeri Nichushkin plays up to his "Chu Chu Train" nickname by bringing big hits on the ice in addition to more speed and scoring.

Colorado will need some key young players to emerge like defensemen Bowen Byram, Samuel Girard and 21-year-old center Alex Newhook. But if their postseason performances were any indication of what's to come, they'll be more capable.

The Avs might have a question mark in net. Pavel Francouz played well in Kuemper's absence in the postseason, and when it came to the Cup Final, the organization was split on which goalie to start. Colorado ultimately went with Kuemper, but that line of thinking shows how much trust the club has in Francouz.

Alexandar Georgiev showed flashes of potential with the New York Rangers as Henrik Lundqvist's backup a few years ago, but he appeared to lose confidence in recent seasons playing behind Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin. If he can get back to his pre-pandemic numbers (.912 save percentage in 67 games from 2018-2020), then the tandem should be solid enough to lead the club to a second straight Stanley Cup championship.

- Abbey Mastracco