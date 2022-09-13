76ers' James Harden Advocates to Boost Financial Literacy Among Young Adults

James Harden (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden is using his Impact13 Foundation to fund a "financial literacy tour" for college students across the country.

CNBC's Sarah O'Brien reported Monday that Impact13 is working with Awoye Capital managing partner Jordan Awoye to connect with students for an e-course on topics like budgeting, debt, credit and investing.

"For me, it was learning how to not just save, but how to make smart investments," Harden told O'Brien. "You might have money in a bank account or in savings, but for longevity, your money's got to be working for you when you sleep. That's something I've learned."

Impact13 will cover the $795 licensing cost for the class through scholarship money. Awoye told CNBC he has visited six colleges as part of the tour, and it's possible Harden could drop in at future seminars.

"Once I started to do well in wealth management, it really started to become a mission of mine to help with financial literacy," Awoye said. "If we can give that to the next generation, everybody will be better off for it."

Not everyone is in Harden's financial position; Spotrac estimates he's accumulated $268.7 million in on-court earnings. But the Sixers standout said it's normal for people to buy things like their first car and first house after they start to earn a steady income.

The 10-time NBA All-Star told O'Brien financial literacy is crucial when it comes to long-term money management, though.

"I think just coming from where I'm from and where I am now—making it to the NBA, being there for 14 years and seeing how money is handled—it's more than necessary to allow Jordan and people like me to explain and show how to manage money," Harden said.

The 33-year-old Los Angeles native was a first-round pick of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2009 draft, and he's become one of the NBA's best players, highlighted by three scoring titles and the 2017-18 MVP award.

His Impact13 Foundation aims to "assist with socio-economic disadvantages and empower women and youth in the areas of community development, education, entrepreneurship, the arts, fashion and sports."