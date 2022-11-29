Steelers' Najee Harris Ruled Out vs. Colts After Suffering Abdominal Injury

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was ruled out for the remainder of Monday night's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts because of an abdominal injury.

Harris suffered a foot injury in a season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals, though he returned for Week 2.

That was welcome news for the Steelers given the 24-year-old's importance to the team.

Pittsburgh selected Harris with the 24th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and he wasted no time establishing himself as a go-to option with 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground and 74 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns.

The Alabama product has followed with 550 rushing yards and three scores on 148 carries plus 28 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers can't expect others to replicate Harris' numbers if he is sidelined, but they can turn toward Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. in the meantime.