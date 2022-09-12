Ex-Lakers Guard Nick Young on Malcolm Minikon Fight: 'I Was Whooping That Boy Ass'

John McCoy/Getty Images

Former NBA star Nick "Swaggy P" Young didn't get the result he was hoping for in his boxing debut this past Saturday when the fight was stopped after he was pushed through the ropes by Malcolm Minikon.

However, Young maintains that the fight was well in his favor prior to the stoppage, asserting on social media that he deserves more respect for his performance:

Young insinuated that the reason he fell through the ropes was because he collided with Minikon's elbow:

The sequence occurred in the middle of the fourth round of the unscored exhibition, ending the bout short of the scheduled five rounds.

Young was originally scheduled to fight rapper Blueface in a celebrity boxing matchup, but Minikon stepped in on two days' notice after Blueface failed to obtain a boxing license.