    Ex-Lakers Guard Nick Young on Malcolm Minikon Fight: 'I Was Whooping That Boy Ass'

    Doric SamSeptember 12, 2022

    John McCoy/Getty Images

    Former NBA star Nick "Swaggy P" Young didn't get the result he was hoping for in his boxing debut this past Saturday when the fight was stopped after he was pushed through the ropes by Malcolm Minikon.

    However, Young maintains that the fight was well in his favor prior to the stoppage, asserting on social media that he deserves more respect for his performance:

    Nick Young @NickSwagyPYoung

    Y’all crazy Sayin I got knock out…. I was whooping that boy ass

    Young insinuated that the reason he fell through the ropes was because he collided with Minikon's elbow:

    Nick Young @NickSwagyPYoung

    That’s what happens when you fighting someone that can’t fight they do dum stuff like push and run in with they elbows..he hit me one time the whole fight <a href="https://t.co/diVQvEwY9w">https://t.co/diVQvEwY9w</a>

    The sequence occurred in the middle of the fourth round of the unscored exhibition, ending the bout short of the scheduled five rounds.

    ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside

    Nick Young’s fight was stopped after his opponent pushed him through the ropes and he hit his head. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/McBroomGib?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#McBroomGib</a> <a href="https://t.co/9TXD1wpGAB">pic.twitter.com/9TXD1wpGAB</a>

    Young was originally scheduled to fight rapper Blueface in a celebrity boxing matchup, but Minikon stepped in on two days' notice after Blueface failed to obtain a boxing license.

