Report: Bucs' Chris Godwin Could Miss 'a Few Weeks' After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Chris Godwin is headed for another extended spell on the sidelines.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star "could be sidelined a few weeks" because of a hamstring strain he suffered in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The 2019 Pro Bowler had three receptions for 35 yards and was on the field for 31 percent of the team's offensive snaps against Dallas. It was his first meaningful action since he tore his ACL last December.

After the game, head coach Todd Bowles tried to remain positive about Godwin's newest injury.

"The good thing is it wasn't his knee, so [I] was happy about that," he told reporters. "And he was playing free and playing normal, so hopefully he can get back and continue the things that he started."

The situation could certainly be worse when it comes to Godwin's status.

The early returns on Julio Jones are encouraging as well after he made his Bucs debut. The two-time All-Pro had three catches for 69 yards.

Having signed Jones and Russell Gage in the offseason, Tampa Bay should have the depth to compensate for Godwin's absence for the time being.

Still, it's a bit concerning Godwin will now have gone four straight years without logging a full season. The 26-year-old has missed nine combined games since the start of 2019, and that number is due to grow.