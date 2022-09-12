X

    Fantasy Alert: Commanders Want to Find 'More Ways' to Use Antonio Gibson in Space

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 12, 2022

    Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    There will be major question marks regarding the Washington Commanders backfield once Brian Robinson is able to return to the field, namely for fantasy players. The rookie appeared to be the favorite to earn the starting job ahead of Antonio Gibson before he was shot multiple times in August in an attempted robbery against him.

    But Gibbs may retain fantasy value even upon Robinson's return. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday he wants to find ways to utilize Gibson in space:

    John Keim @john_keim

    Rivera said when Brian Robinson returns, they'd like to find more ways to use Antonio Gibson in space. Was highly effective running routes out of the backfield Sunday

