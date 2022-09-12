Fantasy Alert: Commanders Want to Find 'More Ways' to Use Antonio Gibson in Space

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There will be major question marks regarding the Washington Commanders backfield once Brian Robinson is able to return to the field, namely for fantasy players. The rookie appeared to be the favorite to earn the starting job ahead of Antonio Gibson before he was shot multiple times in August in an attempted robbery against him.

But Gibbs may retain fantasy value even upon Robinson's return. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday he wants to find ways to utilize Gibson in space:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.