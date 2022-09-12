Steelers Rumors: Najee Harris 'Should Be Good to Go' vs. Patriots After Foot Injury

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had an injury scare on Sunday, but he reportedly avoided disaster.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Harris underwent tests on Monday for a foot injury and they came back negative. The belief is that he "should be good to go" for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Harris limped off the field with an apparent foot injury late in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh's Week 1 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals and didn't return. He had been dealing with a Lisfranc sprain throughout training camp. He was seen wearing a protective boot after the game.

The second-year speedster out of Alabama is one of Pittsburgh's most important offensive players. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, appearing in all 17 games in 2021 and rushing for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns on 307 carries. He also added 74 receptions on 94 targets for 467 yards and three more scores.

An injury to Harris would have been a major blow to the Steelers, as the team is fairly thin at the running back position. Rookie undrafted free agent Jaylen Warren took the majority of the snaps when Harris exited against Cincinnati. Fourth-year running back Benny Snell is also available, but he rushed for just 98 yards on 36 carries last season. Snell made five combined starts in 2019 and 2020. The team also has 2020 fourth-round pick, Anthony McFarland, on the practice squad.

With Harris expected to be healthy in Week 2, the Steelers are hoping to continue building off the momentum from their win over the Bengals.