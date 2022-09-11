X

    Aaron Rodgers, Packers Offense Called Out by Twitter for Struggles in Loss to Vikings

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 11, 2022

    David Berding/Getty Images

    Life in the post-Davante Adams world did not get off to an ideal start for Aaron Rodgers.

    Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers fell to 0-1 on the season with a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFC North showdown. Rodgers, who also didn't have presumed No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard because of an ankle injury, expressed visible frustration on the field and the sidelines throughout the game.

    He finished 22-of-34 for 195 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

    Social media certainly noticed Green Bay's struggles:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Aaron Rodgers is NOT happy<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/DDOCzq0XIi">pic.twitter.com/DDOCzq0XIi</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Aaron Rodgers looked visibly upset on the sideline vs. the Vikings. <a href="https://t.co/dP29qbXki9">pic.twitter.com/dP29qbXki9</a>

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/HarriSmith22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HarriSmith22</a> is there for the interception! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Skol?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Skol</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsMIN</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/B10Man82G6">https://t.co/B10Man82G6</a> <a href="https://t.co/sdO8dKKs9m">pic.twitter.com/sdO8dKKs9m</a>

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Aaron Rodgers body language and eye rolling already in mid season form.

    Nora Princiotti @NoraPrinciotti

    rodgers the next time a play gets called for christian watson <a href="https://t.co/Jw48OfmkKH">pic.twitter.com/Jw48OfmkKH</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Aaron Rodgers with Davante Adams vs Aaron Rodgers now <a href="https://t.co/Vnw7Aovmvr">pic.twitter.com/Vnw7Aovmvr</a>

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    Mahomes giving Juju the thumbs up after a drop, one series after Juju gave up a fumble. Contrast that with whatever Rodgers is doing in GB right now lol.

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    The look on Aaron Rodgers face...

    IKE Packers Podcast @IKE_Packers

    I see a lot of “Blame” being tossed around on the Packers sideline and between the players. Truth is they are brutally unprepared and that is on the leaders of this football team (Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Barry)

    Eric Thompson @eric_j_thompson

    I will never grow weary of the Aaron Rodgers "it's everybody else's fault" face

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    💔 <a href="https://t.co/iV8M2EOpqQ">pic.twitter.com/iV8M2EOpqQ</a>

    Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano

    Aaron Rodgers might be reconsidering his decision to return. But remember this happened to him last year too. Of course, he did have Davante Adams.

    Jen Lada @JenLada

    Bet Rodgers wishes that State Farm body double was out there taking this beating today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsMIN</a>

    Things got off to a brutal start for Rodgers when Christian Watson dropped what would have been a 75-yard touchdown on the Packers' first play from scrimmage. It was part of a scoreless first half for the visitors, who also saw AJ Dillon stuffed on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

    While Green Bay got on the scoreboard in the second half thanks to a touchdown run from Dillon, Rodgers also lost a fumble on his first possession after halftime and didn't look like the typically dominant version of himself that took home the last two MVP awards.

    It also didn't help the Packers' chances that their defense was completely overwhelmed by Justin Jefferson, who finished with an astounding stat line of nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

    Green Bay has plenty of work to do ahead of its Week 2 showdown with the rival Chicago Bears.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.