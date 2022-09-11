Aaron Rodgers, Packers Offense Called Out by Twitter for Struggles in Loss to Vikings

David Berding/Getty Images

Life in the post-Davante Adams world did not get off to an ideal start for Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers fell to 0-1 on the season with a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFC North showdown. Rodgers, who also didn't have presumed No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard because of an ankle injury, expressed visible frustration on the field and the sidelines throughout the game.

He finished 22-of-34 for 195 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

Social media certainly noticed Green Bay's struggles:

Things got off to a brutal start for Rodgers when Christian Watson dropped what would have been a 75-yard touchdown on the Packers' first play from scrimmage. It was part of a scoreless first half for the visitors, who also saw AJ Dillon stuffed on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

While Green Bay got on the scoreboard in the second half thanks to a touchdown run from Dillon, Rodgers also lost a fumble on his first possession after halftime and didn't look like the typically dominant version of himself that took home the last two MVP awards.

It also didn't help the Packers' chances that their defense was completely overwhelmed by Justin Jefferson, who finished with an astounding stat line of nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Green Bay has plenty of work to do ahead of its Week 2 showdown with the rival Chicago Bears.