US Open Tennis 2022: Updated Prize Money Payouts for Men, Women's Winners

With the conclusion of the men's singles final on Sunday evening, the 2022 U.S. Open is officially in the books.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz bested Norway’s Casper Ruud in four sets, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3, to become the youngest player to reach world No. 1 at just 19 years old. It was his first Grand Slam title, as it would have been for Ruud.

Earlier on Sunday, the Czech women's doubles team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated American duo Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 7-5, 6-1, their sixth Grand Slam title together. In winning an elusive U.S. Open, they also completed a career Grand Slam.

On Saturday, Iga Świątek lived up to her world No. 1 ranking, defeating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the women's singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It was Świątek's first U.S. Open title and her second major championship this season, coming off the heels of her French Open win. Not only is she the first player representing Poland to win a U.S. Open, but she's the first to win a major singles title.

On Friday, No. 1 seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury defeated No. 2 seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 7-6(4), 7-5, successfully defending their 2021 U.S. Open men's doubles title.

It was the first time since 2005 that that the No. 1 and No. 2 men’s doubles teams met in a U.S. Open final.

In 2022, the U.S. Open set a new record for total prize purse, at more than $60 million, up from $57.5 million in 2021.

For women's and men's singles, the total prize money is $42,628,000, with the winners taking $2.6 million respectively. The men's and women's singles runner-up will each receive $1.3 million.

The winning women's and men's doubles teams will make $668,000 per team, for a total pot of $6,943,200, while mixed doubles teams played for a chance at $163,000, with $667,700 on the line total.

Let's take a look at the breakdown in prize payouts for women's and men's singles, women's and men's doubles and mixed doubles at the 2022 U.S. Open.

2022 U.S. Open Women's and Men's Singles Prize Money Breakdown

Champion: $2,600,000

Runner-up: $1,300,000

Semifinalist: $705,000

Quarterfinalist: $445,000

Round of 16: $278,000

Round of 32: $188,000

Round of 64: $121,000

Round of 128: $80,000

2022 U.S. Open Women's and Men's Doubles Prize Money Breakdown (Per Team)

Winner: $688,000

Runner-Up: $344,000

Semifinalists: $172,000

Quarterfinalists: $97,500

Third Round: $56,400

Second Round: $35,800

First Round: $21,300

2022 U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Prize Money Breakdown (Per Team)

Winner: $163,000

Runner-Up: $81,500

Semifinalists: $42,000

Quarterfinalists: $23,200

Round of 16: $14,200

Round of 32: $8,300