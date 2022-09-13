Report: Chargers' Keenan Allen Unlikely to Play vs. Chiefs Due to Hamstring Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is unlikely to play Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Allen suffered a hamstring injury during his team's Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which was a disappointing development for the wide receiver after he played at least 14 games in each of the last five seasons.

Pelissero reported the Chargers are optimistic right now that Allen's injury won't leave him out for an extended spell.

Durability was a concern early in his career when he appeared in eight games in 2015 and one game in 2016.

When healthy, Allen is a top-notch wide receiver with five Pro Bowl selections and five seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards on his resume. His production will be difficult to replicate if he is sidelined following this setback.

If that is the case, look for the Chargers to turn toward Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter and Joshua Palmer in the aerial attack.