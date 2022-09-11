X

    Bears Fans Celebrate Justin Fields' Strong Performance in Win vs. 49ers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 11, 2022

    AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

    This is the Justin Fields that Chicago Bears fans were promised.

    The second-year quarterback led his team to a shocking 19-10 upset over the San Francisco 49ers in a rainy, sloppy game on Sunday afternoon, highlighted by some ridiculously athletic plays and a few delicate touch passes:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Justin Fields WHOOP<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/OpCBlgJGAT">pic.twitter.com/OpCBlgJGAT</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Justin Fields making magic happen out of the pocket ⚡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/brgridiron?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brgridiron</a> <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/61TxDlDfua">pic.twitter.com/61TxDlDfua</a>

    Chicago Bears @ChicagoBears

    St. Brown bros 🤝 scoring TDs<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsCHI</a> on FOX <a href="https://t.co/97SeF6Trrd">pic.twitter.com/97SeF6Trrd</a>

    So, yes, Fields was absolutely feeling the love on Twitter after his strong start to the 2022 season, especially since he outplayed fellow 2021 first-round pick and Niners quarterback Trey Lance on Sunday:

    Eric™ 🐝 @mistahswags

    JUSTIN FIELDS <a href="https://t.co/6dZPcWUtir">pic.twitter.com/6dZPcWUtir</a>

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Justin Fields is playing his whole butt off!! <br><br>I’d have to believe that Kyle Shanahan is thinking if we were gonna go with upside at #3 <br><br>“We shoulda went with the kid that has more, did it on a bigger stage!”

    Joseph Herff @JosephHerffNFL

    Justin Fields &gt; Trey Lance thank you

    500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay

    Justin Fields outplaying Trey Lance with a significantly worse roster around him

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    Holy Justin Fields

    ziyan @ziyanm_

    justin fields is gonna be a chicago bear for a decade minimum

    Adam José @AdamMenendez23

    Watching Justin Fields not be miserable in a Bears uniform is such a treat.

    Luke Easterling @LukeEasterling

    It's almost like Justin Fields is really good and Matt Nagy was not

    It didn't start well, however. Fields was 3-of-9 for 19 yards and an interception through the air in the first half. And while the conditions didn't help his cause, it looked as though the Bears offense was in for a rough afternoon.

    But he figured it out in the second half, leading Chicago on three touchdown drives to seal the win.

    After a rough rookie season under former head coach Matt Nagy, Fields looked like the first-round talent the Bears banked their future on in 2021. It was one game, yes, but it came against a talented 49ers team that reached the NFC Championship Game last season.

    And Sunday's comeback was all about Fields, who used his athleticism to create several key plays for the team's offense.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Perhaps new head coach Matt Eberflus and his coaching staff have unlocked something in Fields. Perhaps a year of experience made all the difference. But on Sunday, he was a true difference-maker.

    And the city of Chicago surely is thrilled with that development.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.