Bears Fans Celebrate Justin Fields' Strong Performance in Win vs. 49ers

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

This is the Justin Fields that Chicago Bears fans were promised.

The second-year quarterback led his team to a shocking 19-10 upset over the San Francisco 49ers in a rainy, sloppy game on Sunday afternoon, highlighted by some ridiculously athletic plays and a few delicate touch passes:

So, yes, Fields was absolutely feeling the love on Twitter after his strong start to the 2022 season, especially since he outplayed fellow 2021 first-round pick and Niners quarterback Trey Lance on Sunday:

It didn't start well, however. Fields was 3-of-9 for 19 yards and an interception through the air in the first half. And while the conditions didn't help his cause, it looked as though the Bears offense was in for a rough afternoon.

But he figured it out in the second half, leading Chicago on three touchdown drives to seal the win.

After a rough rookie season under former head coach Matt Nagy, Fields looked like the first-round talent the Bears banked their future on in 2021. It was one game, yes, but it came against a talented 49ers team that reached the NFC Championship Game last season.

And Sunday's comeback was all about Fields, who used his athleticism to create several key plays for the team's offense.

Perhaps new head coach Matt Eberflus and his coaching staff have unlocked something in Fields. Perhaps a year of experience made all the difference. But on Sunday, he was a true difference-maker.

And the city of Chicago surely is thrilled with that development.