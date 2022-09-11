ESPN: Commanders' Chase Young to Return Before Midseason; Brian Robinson Eyes Week 5

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The Washington Commanders are reportedly hopeful they can have star edge-rusher, Chase Young, back in action "before the midpoint" of the 2022 season as he recovers from a torn ACL and MCL suffered last year, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The team also believes rookie running back Brian Robinson—who was shot twice in the right leg on Aug. 28—has a "realistic chance" of returning by Week 5, per that report.

The Commanders placed Robinson on the Non-Football Injury list, meaning he isn't eligible to play in the first four weeks of the season. So Week 5 would be his earliest possible return date.

Robinson has thus far shown good progress in his recovery from the gunshot wounds he suffered during an armed robbery attempted against him:

Robinson had a strong training camp and preseason and looked as though he was going to push Antonio Gibson for the starting running back role. He may yet do so, albeit not until Week 5 at the earliest.

Young, 23, suffered his knee injuries during a November game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. That halted a sophomore campaign that had started somewhat slowly, as the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year had registered just 26 tackles (three for loss), 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in nine games.

He made a bigger splash in his rookie season, posting 44 tackles (10 for loss), 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown in 15 games.

Young will start the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, leaving him unavailable for the first four weeks of the season, at minimum. But per Schefter, the young defensive end has already "been performing in defensive line drills, running through hoops and changing directions."

So Young appears to be on pace to make a midseason return. That's good news for a Washington defense that will be far more threatening with the dynamic young pass-rusher on the field.