Chargers QB Justin Herbert Autographed Card Sells for $1.8M at Auction

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Justin Herbert has been one of the NFL's top young stars in his first two seasons, and collectors have taken notice.

According to Goldin, an autographed Herbert Panini National Treasures Platinum NFL Shield autographed card from 2020 sold for $1.8 million over the weekend.

Herbert, 24, followed up an excellent rookie season by throwing for 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing 65.9 percent of his passes in 2021. While he couldn't quite get the 9-8 Los Angeles Chargers into the playoffs, he did help the team improve by two wins from the season prior.

And his memorabilia sales reflected his growing star. Earlier in the week, his 2020 Panini Prizm Black Finite Herbert rookie card sold for $1.1 million, per ESPN's Dan Hajducky. Both that card and his National Treasure were 1-of-1, adding to their value.

Only Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have exceeded the $1 million mark for an individual NFL trading card sale.