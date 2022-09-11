Nate Diaz Beats Tony Ferguson via 4th-Round Submission at UFC 279 in Final Fight

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Nate Diaz closed out UFC 279 with a fourth-round submission win over Tony Ferguson in the main event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Leg kicks were the story of the first round. Both tried to establish some of their boxing, but the biggest development came with the gash that Diaz opened on Ferguson's shin when he checked a leg kick.

Things got really interesting by the third round. Diaz found some success with his boxing combinations, and Ferguson had moments of his own with kicks. Both fighters engaged in some theatrics, including El Cucuy laying down in the middle of the cage.

From there, business started picking up as Diaz turned up the heat with his boxing, and Ferguson resorted to a takedown.

It proved to be a costly miscalculation as Diaz locked in the guillotine that ended the night.

It's quite possibly the last time UFC fans will see Nate Diaz in the Octagon. The 37-year-old had just one fight on his contract, and UFC president Dana White sounded like a man who knew he was losing a draw.

"He's fought incredible wars for us," White told Yahoo's Kevin Iole. "He's been a big part of this company for a very long time. What more could I ask of Nate Diaz? I wish him all the best in the world. It's been fun."

Diaz—and his brother Nick—have been unique characters in the world of MMA with a rabid following for their willingness to be open in interviews and exciting in the cage.

If it is the end, it's a fitting conclusion to his UFC career. He developed a reputation for being willing to fight anyone, anywhere, and that attitude played out this weekend. The original main event between Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev was scrapped when Chimaev weighed 7.5 pounds over the maximum allowance at welterweight.

Diaz saved the main event by being willing to fight Ferguson, a former lightweight title challenger.

Whether Diaz officially retires, forays into boxing, fights for another MMA promotion or comes back to the UFC will be interesting. With a win over Ferguson, there will be interest in whatever he does next.