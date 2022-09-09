Video: Bills' Isaiah McKenzie Does Gender Reveal for Sister After Scoring TD vs. Rams

Harry How/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie did a gender reveal for his pregnant sister after scoring a touchdown in Buffalo's 31-10 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

After McKenzie caught a seven-yard touchdown from quarterback Josh Allen during the third quarter to put the Bills up 16-10, he yelled into the camera, "It's a boy":

The Bills tweeted footage of McKenzie's sister and family celebrating since that was McKenzie's way of announcing to the world that his sister was about to have a baby boy.

Following the release of Cole Beasley during the offseason, McKenzie got the start at slot receiver for Buffalo on Thursday, and he made his presence felt with two receptions for 19 yards, including what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.

The 27-year-old McKenzie is in the midst of his sixth NFL season after entering the league as a fifth-round pick of the Denver Broncos out of Georgia in 2017.

Thursday marked the start of his fifth season in Buffalo, and he seems poised for a career year.

McKenzie has never had a huge offensive role aside from his penchant for gadget plays, but both he and Jamison Crowder figure to receive a lot of playing time out of the slot in 2022.

Last season, McKenzie had just 178 receiving yards after recording a career-high 282 yards in 2020, but he seems likely to far exceed those totals this season.

If that wasn't exciting enough, the speedy wideout is on the verge of becoming an uncle as well.