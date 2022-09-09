MLB Votes to Implement Pitch Clock, Ban Defensive Shifts Starting in 2023

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Pitchers will be on a time restriction during the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

In a statement released by the MLB Players Association, players on the competition committee unanimously voted against the approval of a pitch clock and ban defensive shifts starting next season.

Despite the dissent from the MLBPA, ESPN's Jeff Passan noted the rule changes received enough support from the other members of the competition committee for approval.

The new rules will give pitchers 15 seconds between pitches with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on base. Banning shifts means teams will be required to have two defensive players on either side of the second-base bag with both feet on the infield dirt.

