Jimmy Garoppolo Playing Justin Fields Role with 49ers' Scout Team Ahead of Bears Game

Jimmy Garoppolo is not exactly known as a dual-threat runner when he is under center, but he is apparently doing what he can to help the San Francisco 49ers prepare for Sunday's matchup against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.

Garoppolo is playing the role of Fields with the scout team leading up to the season opener, per 49ers reporter Cam Inman.

"It's Jimmy G," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. "Doing a great job giving us great looks and scrambling around. Whatever plays are called, Jimmy is making it happen."

Garoppolo has run for 192 yards during his entire career. By comparison, Fields tallied 420 yards and two scores on the ground as a rookie and made one dazzling run against San Francisco along the way:

In theory, Trey Lance would be better suited to play the role of Fields, but he is preparing for the game as the starter. How well he performs in 2022 will go a long way toward determining San Francisco's ceiling given the overall talent around him.