Saints Rumors: Erik McCoy Agrees to 5-Year, $64M Contract Extension

The New Orleans Saints will reportedly have stability in the middle of their offensive line for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFC South team agreed to a five-year, $63.8 million contract extension with center Erik McCoy.

