5 NFL Teams That Look Ready to Make a Leap in 2022

Quarterback Russell Wilson

2021 Record: 7-10

2022 Projected Win Total: 10

The 2015 NFL season was a special one for the Denver Broncos. They lifted the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl 50 champions before quarterback Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset with a second ring.

Since then, the club hasn’t even sniffed the playoffs and desperately sought a franchise quarterback who could bring it back to prominence.

After an agonizing wait, the Broncos are finally ready to contend again. Thanks to a blockbuster trade to acquire perennial Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, Denver is poised to have its first winning campaign in seven years.

Wilson represents a major upgrade under center over Teddy Bridgewater, who led the club to a middling 7-10 record last year. That was unfortunately Denver’s best showing since 2016, one the squad should easily top this year.

Although the Broncos are competing in a loaded AFC West, the roster is chock-full of talent.

Wilson has some weapons surrounding him, including quality wideouts Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, a solid pair of running backs in Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, a potential star in the making.

The defense—which ranked No. 3 in scoring after allowing a mere 18.9 points per game last year—should remain strong in 2022 as well.

After trading Von Miller midway through last season, the organization reached a deal with Randy Gregory in free agency to fill a pass-rushing void opposite Bradley Chubb. Patrick Surtain II and Ronald Darby represent an impressive set of outside corners, and the safety duo of Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons is one of the NFL’s top tandems.

Even if Denver doesn’t win the division, it has all the pieces in place to make a playoff run from one of the AFC’s three wild-card spots. Expect the team to make some noise once it finally reaches the postseason again.