Saints' Michael Thomas Says He's 'Trying to Top' 2019 Performance

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is returning to the field after missing nine games in 2020 and all of 2021 because of a right ankle injury that required surgery, has aspirations of "trying to top" his record-breaking 2019 performance.

ESPN's Mike Triplett provided the quotes Wednesday from Thomas, who also expressed optimism about his chances to play in the team's season opener Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Thomas caught an NFL-record 149 passes for 1,725 yards during the 2019 campaign. The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro earned Offensive Player of the Year honors for his efforts. That season also capped a four-year run in which he averaged 118 receptions and 1,378 yards per season.

