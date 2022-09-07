Luka Doncic Drops 47 as Slovenia Outlasts Rudy Gobert, France at EuroBasket 2022

Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images

Luka Doncic had a pretty good day at the office.

The Slovenian superstar dropped 47 points on France in EuroBasket action on Wednesday, leading his country to a crucial 88-82 win that clinched the top spot in Group B.

Doncic was incredibly efficient in the win, shooting 15-of-23 from the field and 6-of-11 from three while adding seven rebounds and five assists. His only blemish was four turnovers, though harping on that would be the definition of nitpicking after his impressive offensive display.

His 47 points were the second-most in the history of EuroBasket, trailing only Eddy Terrace's incredible 63 points for Germany in 1957, per FIBA. He surpassed Greece's Niko Galis, who put up 46 points in a game in 1983.

For context, EuroBasket games are 40 minutes long, compared to the NBA's 48 minutes. Doncic played just shy of 39 minutes Wednesday.

Suffice to say, the Dallas Mavericks superstar was feeling the love after his show-stopping effort:

"He is our Wonder Boy and I am happy that he is Slovenian," Zoran Dragic told reporters after the win, neatly summing up Doncic's importance to his country.

"We think this is normal," Slovenian head coach Aleksander Sekulic added of Doncic's outburst. "That is not normal."

While the loss wasn't ideal for France, it is still headed to the Round of 16, clinching a spot with eight points in group play. A German win against Hungary would drop Rudy Gobert and Co. to third in Group B, however, potentially setting up a tough knockout phase matchup with Furkan Korkmaz, Cedi Osman, Alperen Sengun and Turkey.

Slovenia awaits its first opponent, with the possibility of facing Montenegro, Belgium or Georgia depending on the result of Montenegro vs. Georgia on Wednesday.