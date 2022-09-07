5 Bold Trade Predictions Ahead of the 2022-23 NHL Season

0 of 5

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While we wait for NHL prospects' games to be played and for training camp to open, we've all got a lot of idle time, and idle time for the hockey fan means scheming up ideas for trades.

Everyone loves to play armchair general manager for their favorite team and come up with their favorite totally-not-at-all lopsided trade ideas that instantly make their team the winner and the other team look like they traded Filip Forsberg for Martin Erat. And you know what? We're not any different.

Trades and trade ideas are the fuel that makes the internet run. It's the rocket fuel that sends comment sections on blogs soaring out of the galaxy and into the realm of the galaxy-brained. We love the proposed trades, we hate that the person that came up with the latest one dared put it online, and we love to hate all of it.

That's why we've put together a few ideas for trades that, on paper or in video game form, would be fascinating to see happen. Sure, it would be easy to just come up with wild stuff like Connor McDavid for a bunch of draft picks and then have all of you throw your computer or phone in the garbage in disgust. Instead, we came up with these ideas that might make you do the same thing, just not quite as fast.

You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll yell at me online for putting these ideas into the ether, but most of all you can't wait to see what's next.