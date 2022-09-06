Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Fight Finalized for Oct. 29 in Phoenix

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Social media personality and professional boxer Jake Paul will take on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in an Oct. 29 boxing match.

The fight has been in the works for some time, and No Smoke Boxing reported Aug. 30 that it would go down. Paul told TMZ Sports on the same day that Silva was up next, and MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz reported that the wheels were in motion to put the fight together.

Now it's official and will air live on Showtime PPV. The fight will take place in Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, and it will be an eight-round bout fought at 187 pounds, per MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

The 25-year-old Paul has gone 5-0 in his professional boxing career, including two wins over ex-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The 47-year-old Silva earned a 34-11 record with one no-contest during his MMA professional career. He defended the middleweight title 10 times amid a 17-match win streak.