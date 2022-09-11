The 10 Best MLB Careers Ruined by Injuries in Recent Years

0 of 10

Troy Tulowitzki could have been one of the greatest shortstops to ever play the game. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

In baseball, as in any other sport, nothing can halt a career in its tracks quite like injuries. Major League Baseball's history is riddled with illustrative examples, up to and including just within the last decade.

Should 2013 be the cutoff for the beginning of the "last decade" rather than 2012? That would indeed make more mathematical sense. But since the shortened 2020 season gave us basically one less season to work with, we thought it fair to give ourselves an extra year.

We only considered players whose injury trouble began in the thick of what should have been their prime. With respect to injury hardships that David Wright, Dustin Pedroia, Giancarlo Stanton, Chris Sale, Johan Santana and many others went through in their late 20s and early 30s, we set the cutoff here at players' age-27 seasons.

There also had to be clear demarcation lines for when the injuries began and when the player's performance began to suffer. It is a bummer that Mike Trout and Clayton Kershaw have missed so much time with injuries of late, but they've continued to be productive when they have been healthy.

Otherwise, we'll proceed in ascending order of how many wins above replacement these players produced before the injury bug came along.

Here are our picks for the 10 best MLB careers derailed by injuries since 2012.