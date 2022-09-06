Tom Brady: ‘Very Flattering’ to Be Voted No. 1 in NFL Network’s Top 100 List for 2022

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Tom Brady has a better resume than arguably anyone in NFL history, but he is still humble when he is recognized by his peers.

Brady was named the No. 1 player in the league on the NFL Top 100 list that is voted on by the players, and he discussed the honor during an appearance on his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray.

"It's very flattering, you know, any time you get recognition from your peers," he said.

He also noted that his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates around him contributed to the recognition:

"I've always felt these are ultimate team awards. I mean, I get to throw passes to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski and, you know, Julio Jones this year and all the amazing players I've had over a long period of time. So you can't do anything in football without the support and the dedication and commitment of your teammates, too.

"So I always feel like it's a team, it should always be a team award. And even though you're voted as individual, you know, you can't accomplish anything, especially as quarterback, without a lot of incredible people that support you on and off the field. Everyone should share in that. To be named in the Top 100 is incredible, you know, and to be named in the Top 10 is a dream come true. To be named No. 1, I don't necessarily believe that, you know? I think I have a different view of myself than, you know, everyone else does. I try to still go out there and prove it every day to myself, and, yeah, I think I'm a pretty good football player, but you know, I've gotta go earn it this year."

Brady calling himself a "pretty good football player" is quite the understatement.

After all, he has seven Super Bowl rings, which is more than any single franchise in the NFL. Throw in his five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs and 15 Pro Bowl selections, and no quarterback in NFL history can match his list of accomplishments.

It is a testament to Brady's greatness that he is atop this list for the fourth time since it started in 2011 despite being 45 years old. He was excellent once again in 2021 while completing 67.5 percent of his passes for a league-best 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

There is some reason for concern in Tampa Bay after multiple offensive linemen suffered injuries this preseason, but Brady still has plenty of those talented teammates to help propel his numbers in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Cameron Brate, Julio Jones and Russell Gage this season.

If he replicates his numbers once again, he will likely be on top of next year's NFL Network list.