    Ouachita Baptist DL Clark Yarbrough Dies at Age 21 After Collapsing

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 5, 2022

    Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Ouachita Baptist football player Clark Yarbrough died Sunday after suddenly collapsing, the school announced:

    Ouachita Baptist University @Ouachita

    Today the Ouachita community mourns the loss of senior Clark Yarbrough, who died this morning following a sudden collapse. Join us in praying for his family and friends. More information about campus gatherings following this tragedy will be released soon. <a href="https://t.co/ePaiYphwN0">pic.twitter.com/ePaiYphwN0</a>

    The defensive lineman was 21 years old, per the Associated Press. No cause of death has been announced.

    Yarbrough played Thursday in his team's season-opening win over Oklahoma Baptist, tallying two tackles. The senior was an All-Great American Conference honorable mention last season after totaling 27 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, while playing all 11 games for the squad.

    He also played eight games as a freshman in 2019, while the 2020 campaign was canceled due to COVID-19.

    The sports management major initially came to the Division II school in Arkansas from Sachse High School in Texas, which also released a statement.

    Sachse High School @SHS_Mustangs

    Our entire Mustang family grieves the loss of former Sachse alumnus, Clark Yarbrough. His family and friends are in our thoughts. <a href="https://t.co/yk6D9yXYWw">https://t.co/yk6D9yXYWw</a>

    Ouachita Baptist is scheduled to play its second game of the season on Saturday against Southern Nazarene.

