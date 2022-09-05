Ouachita Baptist DL Clark Yarbrough Dies at Age 21 After Collapsing

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ouachita Baptist football player Clark Yarbrough died Sunday after suddenly collapsing, the school announced:

The defensive lineman was 21 years old, per the Associated Press. No cause of death has been announced.

Yarbrough played Thursday in his team's season-opening win over Oklahoma Baptist, tallying two tackles. The senior was an All-Great American Conference honorable mention last season after totaling 27 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, while playing all 11 games for the squad.

He also played eight games as a freshman in 2019, while the 2020 campaign was canceled due to COVID-19.

The sports management major initially came to the Division II school in Arkansas from Sachse High School in Texas, which also released a statement.

Ouachita Baptist is scheduled to play its second game of the season on Saturday against Southern Nazarene.