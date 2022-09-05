Ouachita Baptist DL Clark Yarbrough Dies at Age 21 After Collapsing

Ouachita Baptist DL Clark Yarbrough Dies at Age 21 After CollapsingSeptember 5, 2022
Ouachita Baptist football player Clark Yarbrough died Sunday after suddenly collapsing, the school announced:
Ouachita Baptist University @Ouachita
Today the Ouachita community mourns the loss of senior Clark Yarbrough, who died this morning following a sudden collapse. Join us in praying for his family and friends. More information about campus gatherings following this tragedy will be released soon. <a href="https://t.co/ePaiYphwN0">pic.twitter.com/ePaiYphwN0</a>
The defensive lineman was 21 years old, per the Associated Press. No cause of death has been announced.
Yarbrough played Thursday in his team's season-opening win over Oklahoma Baptist, tallying two tackles. The senior was an All-Great American Conference honorable mention last season after totaling 27 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, while playing all 11 games for the squad.
He also played eight games as a freshman in 2019, while the 2020 campaign was canceled due to COVID-19.
The sports management major initially came to the Division II school in Arkansas from Sachse High School in Texas, which also released a statement.
Ouachita Baptist is scheduled to play its second game of the season on Saturday against Southern Nazarene.