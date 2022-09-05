Jeremy Lin Agrees to New CBA Contract; Won 2019 NBA Championship with Raptors

Fred Lee/Getty Images

After spending the past two seasons with the Beijing Ducks, Jeremy Lin is going to spend the 2022-23 campaign with the Guangzhou Loong Lions.

According to basketball reporter Zhang Duo, the Loong Lions officially announced Lin's signing on Monday.

This will mark Lin's third season in the Chinese Basketball Association. The 34-year-old originally signed with the Ducks in August 2019. He played well in his debut season, averaging 22.3 points, 5.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game in 39 appearances.

Lin attempted an NBA comeback during the 2020-21 season. He was added to the Santa Cruz Warriors, the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate, in January 2021. The Harvard alum averaged 19.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists in nine appearances with Santa Cruz.

After the season, Lin tweeted he was disappointed to not get "one chance to get back on the floor" in an NBA game:

The Ducks brought Lin back in June 2021. He had a difficult bout with COVID-19 during the season that caused him to lose 20 pounds.

In 23 games for Beijing last season, Lin averaged 13.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Guangzhou finished eighth in the CBA standings in 2021-22 with a 23-15 record. The Lions lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Shanxi Loongs in three games.

Lin played nine seasons in the NBA from 2010 to '19. He won an NBA championship as a member of the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors.