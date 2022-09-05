NFL Exec Questions If Russell Wilson's Success Was Only Due to Seahawks' Defense

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks had some fantastic defenses during the Russell Wilson era, headlined by the Legion of Boom secondary that included Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor.

At least one AFC executive wonders if that was the main catalyst for the team's success.

"It's interesting that a guy like [Joe] Flacco wins consistently [in Baltimore] and wins playoff games and then as soon as they have a lousy defense, the team collapses and he is never the same again," that executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "Wilson, you might be thinking the same thing. Was this guy propelled by the defense the whole time? Maybe."

Sando added that "some in the league think Wilson produces at an elite level mostly when defenses are focused on the run, which can make it easier to find open receivers."

It's tough to knock Wilson's production, however. The nine-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion has four seasons with 4,000 or more passing yards, five seasons with 30 or more passing touchdowns, one season with 40 passing scores and a solid 65.0 completion percentage for his career.

It will be fascinating to see how he fares away from Pete Carroll. The Denver Broncos enter the season with high expectations after acquiring Wilson, and he'll have the chance to prove that his success wasn't solely due to Seattle's excellent defenses of the past.