Peter King Predicts Bills' Josh Allen to Win MVP over Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson

Peter King of Pro Football Talk made his playoff and award predictions for the upcoming NFL season and believes that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be this year's MVP award winner, beating out Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

He wrote: "Quarterbacks have won the MVP nine straight years and 14 of the past 15 years. Thus QBs going 1-2-3. Recently, MVP has traditionally gone to a quarterback on a top seed. That, plus Allen's going to have a killer year."

It wouldn't be a major surprise if Allen earned the NFL's most prestigious individual award in the 2022 season. The 26-year-old threw for 4,407 yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last year, completing 63.3 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 763 yards and six touchdowns, making him one of the game's most unique playmakers.

At 6'5" and 237 pounds, Allen looks more like a defensive end or tight end than a quarterback, though he's proved to be one of the best players at the NFL's most important position early in his career.

The Bills, in the process, have made the playoffs three straight times and head into the upcoming season as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. For King, they are the favorites:

"I'm picking the Bills to get off the 0-4, three-decades-old, wide-right schneid to win the first Super Bowl in franchise history. Portable tables of western New York, beware. Buffalo was almost good enough to win it last year, as we all saw, marauding through the AFC playoffs with 83 points in eight quarters. Then the thud of overtime in Kansas City happened. This year, I think they eliminate all doubts, and all doubters."

That loss to the Chiefs will undoubtedly still sting for Allen and all of Buffalo. It was a wild game that saw three lead changes in the final two minutes of regulation and 25 points exchanged between the teams during the stretch.

Ultimately, the game went to overtime, and after the Chiefs won the toss, Patrick Mahomes marched them down the field for a game-winning touchdown.

It was a moment of heartbreak and one that the Bills may re-live as they watch the Los Angeles Rams hoist the Super Bowl banner before Thursday night's opener between the teams at SoFi Stadium.

But Allen is focused on moving forward.

"I mean, you can get lost in that, but our goal is moving forward and focusing on Week 1 and this season," he told reporters Sunday. "Again, it starts Thursday night. You can't live looking in the past. We gotta focus on what's ahead."

Don't be surprised if an MVP award is one of the accolades ahead for Allen.