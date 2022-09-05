49ers Rumors: Trey Lance 'Was a Little Annoyed' by Jimmy Garoppolo's New Contract

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers' decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly wasn't fully embraced by Trey Lance, at least initially.

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Lance "was a little annoyed in the immediate aftermath" of Garoppolo signing a restructured deal to stay with the team.

After the 49ers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game in January, the expectation was Garoppolo would be traded at some point during the offseason.

He even gave a farewell address to 49ers fans during his end-of-season press conference on Feb. 1.

"Faithful, thank you very much for everything," he said. "It’s been crazy, man. Just all the comebacks at Levi’s, comebacks on the road, ups and downs, it’s been a hell of a ride, guys. I love you guys. See ya."

Things got complicated in March when Garoppolo had shoulder surgery. He wasn't fully cleared by doctors until late July. The 49ers gave his agents permission to seek a trade, but nothing materialized.

Peter King reported in his Football Morning in America column on Aug. 15 that Garoppolo did "not have a playbook, does not attend quarterback or team meetings and barely knows new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese."

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 49ers agreed to restructure Garoppolo's contract by making him the highest-paid backup quarterback in the NFL with a $6.5 million fully guaranteed base salary and the potential to earn $10 million in incentives if he starts.

All of this has happened as the 49ers have been preparing Trey Lance to become their starting quarterback. The 22-year-old was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft but spent most of his rookie season playing behind Garoppolo.

San Francisco paid a heavy price, trading three first-round picks, to move up nine spots and draft Lance. His long-term development is the biggest storyline for the franchise, but the team's success with Garoppolo could complicate things.

Lance made two starts in 2021 when Garoppolo was injured. He went 31-of-52 for 441 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in those games.

The 49ers have a 31-14 record in Garoppolo's 45 regular-season starts since 2017. They reached Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 campaign and the NFC Championship Game last season.