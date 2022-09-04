Troy Aikman Compares Patriots' Mac Jones to Tom Brady; QB Has 'Everything You Need'

AP Photo/Steven Senne

It is inevitable that Mac Jones will face comparisons to his New England Patriots predecessor, Tom Brady, even if the seven-time champion is an impossible standard to live up to for the second-year quarterback.

But Hall of Fame quarterback and Monday Night Football color commentator Troy Aikman thinks the young Jones has a little bit of Brady in his game.

“I like Mac Jones; I really do," he told ESPN's Mike Reiss. "I think he possesses everything you need to win in the NFL. He’s a lot like Tom [Brady] that way, which has not been a surprise as to why he ended up in New England."

Jones, 23, threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a rookie, completing 67.6 percent of his passes. The Patriots went 10-7 with him as starter, reaching the playoffs, and Jones was named a Pro Bowler.

Jones isn't Brady. Nobody is. But the Patriots just need him to continue to show improvement to remain a playoff-worthy team.