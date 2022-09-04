Highlights: Arch Manning Throws 3 TD in Win; 5-Star QB Has Committed to Texas

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Arch Manning—the nephew of former superstar NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning—got his senior season of high school off to a solid start Friday.

According to Barry Werner of Yahoo Sports, Manning attempted only 14 passes in a 35-14 win for New Orleans-area high school Isidore Newman over Hahnville, but he completed eight of them for 142 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 37 yards on six carries.

Manning showed off his big, accurate arm on multiple occasions during Isidore Newman's impressive victory:

Even based on a few highlights, it is easy to see why 247Sports rates Manning as a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class.

The 6'4", 215-pound signal-caller has committed to the University of Texas and will join head coach Steve Sarkisian's team next season.

Texas already has another highly touted quarterback in the fold in Quinn Ewers, who was 247Sports' No. 1 overall player in 2021 before committing to Ohio State and later transferring to Texas.

Ewers started the Longhorns' season-opening 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday and showed off some of his massive potential.

As good as Ewers may be, Sarkisian could be hard-pressed to keep Manning off the field when he arrives next year, especially if he continues to make big-time throws like he did Friday night.