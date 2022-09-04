President Biden Congratulates Serena Williams on Last Match: 'A Champion of All Time'

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

President Joe Biden congratulated Serena Williams Saturday on her long and successful career after she lost Friday in the third round at the U.S. Open to Ajla Tomljanović, 7-6, (4) 6-7, 6-1.

Williams announced earlier in August that she was planning to retire after this season.

She ends her career with a long list of achievements that includes 23 Grand Slam titles (trailing only Margaret Court's 24) and four Olympic gold medals (three in doubles, one in singles).

She is universally recognized as the greatest female tennis player of all time, arguably the greatest player the sport has ever seen, period, and one of the most important and impactful athletes of her generation.

Suffice to say, President Biden wasn't the only prominent figure who gave Serena her flowers:

Her retirement marks the end of an era. It's hard to imagine another player dominating and defining their own era quite like Williams did in hers.