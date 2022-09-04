X

    President Biden Congratulates Serena Williams on Last Match: 'A Champion of All Time'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 4, 2022

    President Joe Biden congratulated Serena Williams Saturday on her long and successful career after she lost Friday in the third round at the U.S. Open to Ajla Tomljanović, 7-6, (4) 6-7, 6-1.

    President Biden @POTUS

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SerenaWilliams</a>, you’re an inspiration, a champion of all time.<br> <br>Thank you for dreaming, daring, and proving that anything is possible.

    Williams announced earlier in August that she was planning to retire after this season.

    She ends her career with a long list of achievements that includes 23 Grand Slam titles (trailing only Margaret Court's 24) and four Olympic gold medals (three in doubles, one in singles).

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    🏆 186 consecutive weeks at No. 1 <br>🏆 4x Olympic gold medalist<br>🏆 23-time major champion<br>🏆 367 major match wins<br>🏆 6 US Open titles<br>🏆 73 career titles<br><br>1 of 1 🐐 <a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a> <a href="https://t.co/YdON5l7RzX">pic.twitter.com/YdON5l7RzX</a>

    She is universally recognized as the greatest female tennis player of all time, arguably the greatest player the sport has ever seen, period, and one of the most important and impactful athletes of her generation.

    Suffice to say, President Biden wasn't the only prominent figure who gave Serena her flowers:

    Be A King @BerniceKing

    Thank you, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Serena?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Serena</a>. <a href="https://t.co/uOoxOZomd8">pic.twitter.com/uOoxOZomd8</a>

    ESPN @espn

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> giving the QUEEN <a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a> all her 💐 💐 💐 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/uninterrupted?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uninterrupted</a>)<a href="https://t.co/Z9gdO7w7Cf">pic.twitter.com/Z9gdO7w7Cf</a>

    Coco Gauff @CocoGauff

    Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you’ve had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT! <a href="https://t.co/qeNZlC05WJ">pic.twitter.com/qeNZlC05WJ</a>

    Barack Obama @BarackObama

    Congratulations, Serena, for your heart, skill, intelligence, dedication, and grace. Few athletes have inspired more people both in and beyond their sport!

    Simone Biles @Simone_Biles

    thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a> for transcending sports for black athletes, female athletes and every athlete🤍 <br><br>such a pleasure to watch, thanks for being an inspiration

    Her retirement marks the end of an era. It's hard to imagine another player dominating and defining their own era quite like Williams did in hers.

