Evander Holyfield's Gloves from Infamous Mike Tyson 'Ear Bite' Fight to Be Auctioned

Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Gloves worn by Evander Holyfield during the infamous 1997 boxing match where Mike Tyson bit off a portion of his ear have hit the auction block.

TMZ Sports reported the unique pieces of memorabilia, which are available for bidding at Lelands, could hit a $100,000 sale price. The current high bid as of Saturday morning is $12,155.

Here's a portion of the item description:

"These crisp, red Everlast gloves were worn by The Real Deal in that landmark contest, with Everlast logo sewn on each cuff, and a screened logo in white. Each has written on the cuff logo in black marker, 'Holyfield #1.' Light but definite use shown, not surprising as the bout lasted just those three rounds. A remarkable piece of pugilistic history. Solid provenance; property from the life and career of Evander Holyfield, these were previously sold at an auction where Holyfield consigned his personal pieces."

The legendary boxers faced off for the first time in November 1996, which ended with Holyfield scoring an 11th-round knockout to capture the WBA heavyweight championship.

A rematch for the title was ordered in June 1997, but it was called after Tyson bit both of Holyfield's ears, the second time ripping off a portion of flesh.

There were rumors the pair, who reconciled in 2009 after years of bad blood following the incident, were going to fight each other again in 2021.

Holyfield said in a statement to ESPN's Ben Baby that Tyson's camp turned down a $25 million proposal, though.

"We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson's people declined all offers," Holyfield's manager, Kris Lawrence, said at the time.

Tyson fought another former star, Roy Jones Jr., in a November 2020 exhibition.

The auction for Holyfield's gloves runs through Sept. 17.