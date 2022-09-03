Joc Pederson, SF Giants Have Discussed Contract Extension, Says Farhan Zaidi

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Joc Pederson could be headed toward a contract extension with the San Francisco Giants after he outplayed his one-year deal signed last offseason.

"We'd love to have him back next year," Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said on KNBR’s Tolbert & Copes (h/t Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors). "We've talked some to his representative. I've talked to Joc about it himself. He's from here. He's played well. He was an All-Star for us."

Pederson was a late signing for San Francisco, agreeing to a $6 million deal after an up-and-down 2021 with the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves. He won the World Series with Atlanta, but he hit just .238 in the regular season and .205 in the postseason, adding 21 total home runs in 152 appearances including the playoffs.

In San Francisco this season, he has 21 home runs in 108 games to go with a .268 average and .871 OPS. His 142 OPS+ would easily be the highest of his career.



Though the Giants have fallen out of contention, the production helped Pederson earn the second All-Star selection of his career. If he signs a new deal, the 30-year-old could be a key part of helping San Francisco return to contention in 2023.