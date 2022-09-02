Fantasy Sleeper Alert: Joshua Palmer to See 'a Lot of Targets,' Justin Herbert Says

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

If fantasy managers are looking for a wide receiver to add to their fantasy teams this year, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert thinks one of his teammates should be on the radar.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Herbert said he believes Joshua Palmer could have a big season for the Chargers and will see "a lot of targets" this year:

"I think Josh Palmer is definitely one of those guys. He's a receiver. Real physical. He's going to be in his second year here. He's made huge strides the past couple of years, and we trust him. He's fast, athletic, not afraid to go up and get the ball. So, he's definitely a guy that's going to get a lot of targets this year."

According to FantasyPros, Palmer's average draft position is 67th among wide receivers and 174th overall. He is also rostered in just 19 percent of Yahoo Sports fantasy leagues.

The Chargers selected Palmer in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Tennessee. He had a solid rookie season, catching 33 passes for 353 yards and four touchdowns on 49 targets.

With players like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams drawing more attention, Palmer should see a larger workload in his second season.