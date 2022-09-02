Mickelson, DeChambeau Among LIV Golfers to Have 2022-23 PGA Tour Memberships Revoked

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Numerous players who now play on the LIV Golf Invitational Series have had their 2022-23 PGA Tour memberships revoked.

According to Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated, the PGA Tour sent a letter to players who didn't resign their membership when they left for LIV, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Pat Perez. That group does not include players who already resigned, including Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na and Patrick Reed.

The letter was sent by Kirsten Burgess, the Tour's vice president, competition administration. It read in part:

"The Tour cannot enter into a membership agreement with a player when, as here, it reasonably anticipates the player will not perform the material obligations under that agreement. Accordingly, your PGA Tour membership cannot and will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 PGA TOUR season."

Those players had already been suspended indefinitely by the Tour. Mickelson, DeChambeau and LIV Golf are among those who have filed an antitrust suit against PGA Tour challenging the suspensions.

The 2021-22 PGA Tour season is now over after Rory McIlroy capped the year by winning the Tour Championship. The first year of the LIV Golf Invitational Series will continue Friday with a three-day tournament at The International in Bolton, Massachusetts.