Giants Insider: Kenny Golladay Runs Routes 'with the Stiffness of a Mannequin'

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay apparently isn't making a strong impression ahead of his second season with the team.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote Thursday how the 6'4" pass-catcher "has been running routes this summer with the stiffness of a mannequin and was curiously on the field playing with the backups in New York's final preseason tuneup this past Sunday."

Raanan noted that Golladay's underwhelming preseason was part of a wider trend.

"It was simply an extension of what was on display at training camp practices throughout the summer," he said. "Minimal separation. Limited explosion. Sloppy routes. It doesn’t exactly portend a bounce-back season."

The Giants signed Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract last offseason. The deal represented a bit of a risk because he was limited to five games in 2020 because of hamstring and hip injuries.

The move is already shaping up to be a disaster.

Golladay caught 37 passes for 521 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games in 2021. Among the 91 receivers with at least 50 targets, Football Outsiders ranked him 84th in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement).

It's one thing for Golladay to not perform like the No. 1 wideout he's paid to be. But Raanan's story underlines the concerns about the 28-year-old's effort level. He certainly doesn't look like somebody who wants to silence his skeptics.

Golladay was never going to get cut before the regular season because it wasn't feasible financially. Giants would've either carried a $31.4 million dead cap figure while adding $10.2 million or as a post-June 1 cut spread the cap hit across 2022 and 2023 while getting zero savings.

That head coach Brian Daboll was even asked about Golladay's status shows how poorly things have gone, though.

For better or worse, the Giants are stuck with the 2019 Pro Bowler for now, and they might be counting down the months until they can go in a different direction.