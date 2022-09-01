Report: Commanders' Brian Robinson Placed on Reserve/NFI List After Being Shot

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are placing running back Brian Robinson on the reserve/non-football injury list to open the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Robinson was shot Sunday in an attempted robbery in Washington, D.C. He was released from the hospital Monday and met Commanders team doctors Tuesday ahead of the season.

Going on the reserve/NFI list will force Robinson to miss at least Washington's first four games.

Head coach Ron Rivera thought having Robinson at the team facility not only represented a step forward in his recovery but also helped concerned teammates.

"It was an emotional thing because they could see he was OK," Rivera told reporters. "I think that really kind of put a lot of their minds at ease."

The coach added the team will be cautious with Robinson's return, but he was optimistic about his recovery.

"The doctors were very positive with him and he was very positive as well," Rivera said. "He's very fortunate. He's doing well. It will be a matter of time before he's back out here. There's no timeline, but everything was very positive."

The earliest Robinson will be eligible to suit up is Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

The Commanders selected the 23-year-old in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. He had four somewhat nondescript years at Alabama before running for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.

Although Antonio Gibson is coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season for Washington, expectations have been reasonably high for Robinson ahead of his debut campaign.