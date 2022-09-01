Russell Wilson's Career Earnings, Net Worth After Reported $245M Broncos Contract

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season, Russell Wilson has secured the bag from the Denver Broncos after reportedly agreeing to a long-term contract extension.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson will sign a five-year, $245 million deal that includes $165 million guaranteed. It keeps him under contract through the 2028 season.

The deal also makes Wilson the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL by average annual salary, behind only Aaron Rodgers ($50.27 million).

This marks the fourth contract Wilson has signed in the NFL. The nine-time Pro Bowler played on a four-year, $2.99 million deal on his rookie contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks gave Wilson a four-year, $87.6 million extension in July 2015. He then signed another four-year extension with Seattle in April 2019 that was worth $140 million.

Assuming Wilson hits all of the marks needed to get the full $245 million on this extension, his career earnings on the field will increase to $475.6 million.

Celebrity Net Worth estimated Wilson's net worth as $165 million, though that will certainly change with his new contract. It's also hard to get a proper gauge on his actual net worth because his wife, Ciara, also brings in a lot of money through her music and entrepreneurial projects.

Wilson and Ciara started a production company in 2019 that currently has deals with Amazon Studios and Fox Alternative Entertainment.

Regardless of how much money Wilson has, this is a huge bet by the Broncos to find a franchise quarterback that has been missing since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season.

This agreement comes three weeks after the Walton-Penner family's purchase of the Broncos from the Pat Bowlen trust was finalized. The deal was for $4.65 billion, the richest sale price for a United States sports team.

Wilson feels like one of the safest quarterbacks to bet this kind of money on, as the 33-year-old has thrown for at least 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of his 10 seasons with the Seahawks. He averaged 3,999 passing yards and 32.5 touchdown passes per season from 2015-20.

Denver hasn't had a quarterback throw for at least 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in the same season since Manning in 2014 (4,727 yards, 39 touchdowns).

A finger injury kept Wilson out of three games last season, the first time in his NFL career he's had to miss time. After an initial down period in his first two games back, the Wisconsin alum finished the season on a high with 1,549 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and a 64.6 completion percentage from Weeks 12-18.

The Broncos dealt two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, QB Drew Lock, DL Shelby Harris and TE Noah Fant to get Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick from the Seahawks. There was no doubt they would give him a huge extension.

Now, it's up to Wilson to get the Broncos back to the playoffs for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.