Jets GM Joe Douglas Says 'Nothing Materialized' in Denzel Mims Trade Talks

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The New York Jets were unsuccessful in finding a trade for wide receiver Denzel Mims, who requested a move last week, general manager Joe Douglas confirmed Wednesday.

"Fielded some calls. Ultimately, nothing materialized, especially anything that we would consider the right value for a player of Denzel's talent and ability," Douglas told reporters.

Mims' agent, Ron Slavin, commented on his trade request on Aug. 25, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo:

"It's just time. Denzel tried in good faith but it's clear he does not have a future with the Jets. Denzel vowed to come back better then ever this season and worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them.

"We feel at this point a trade is our only option, since the Jets have told us repeatedly they will not release him. Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel and we trust he will do everything in his power to find another team where Denzel can be a contributor."

The Jets selected Mims in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Baylor. In 20 games across two seasons, he caught 31 passes for 490 yards, failing to live up to his draft status.

The 24-year-old has been buried in New York's depth chart by Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios. In addition, the Jets made a splash in the 2022 draft by selecting Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick out of Ohio State, moving him even further down the depth chart.

Mims attempted to prove himself through New York's three preseason games this summer, but he didn't step up until the final game when he caught seven passes for 102 yards and one touchdown.

He finished with a total of 12 catches for 170 yards and one score.

Mims told reporters Wednesday that he felt like he did enough to convince the Jets that he should see the field more often. However, he admitted that he doesn't believe he'll get more playing time.

A number of franchises could use some help out wide. While teams might not be willing to pay the price for the Baylor product now, they could be closer to the trade deadline, especially those in playoff position.