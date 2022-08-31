Carlos Correa Intends to Play for Puerto Rico in 2023 World Baseball Classic

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa intends to play for Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Correa, 27, is hitting .274 (.788 OPS) with 15 home runs and 45 RBI in his first season with the Twins.

The two-time All-Star spent the first seven years of his career with the Houston Astros, where he won the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year award and the 2017 World Series.

Other players representing Puerto Rico include Twins rookie first baseman Jose Miranda and Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman. Puerto Rico typically has a loaded WBC team, and it notably finished as the tournament runner-up each of the last two years.

The squad could also field New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, Detroit Tigers shortstop Javy Báez, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher José Berríos and Houston Astros catcher Christian Vázquez.

Puerto Rico will begin WBC play in March in a round-robin with Israel, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. The games will be contested in Miami from March 11-15.