Josh Gordon Reportedly Visiting Titans After Being Released by Chiefs

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon is visiting the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti.

The Chiefs released Gordon on Tuesday as they made cuts to their 53-man roster.

Gordon thanked the Chiefs in a Twitter post on Tuesday and added that he was "excited" to see what the future has in store.

However, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters "there's a chance" Gordon returns to Kansas City "if it doesn't work out for him somewhere else.''

The 31-year-old was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft out of Baylor. He went on to lead the NFL in receiving yards (1,646) in 2013, but his career has since been derailed.

Gordon has been suspended by the NFL six times since 2013. Five of those suspensions were for violations of the league's substance abuse policy. He was also suspended for one game in December 2014 for a violation of Cleveland's team rules.

The Texas native missed all of the 2015, 2016 and 2020 seasons due to suspensions. He was reinstated in September 2021 and signed a deal with the Chiefs as a free agent.

In 12 games for the Chiefs last season, Gordon caught five passes for 32 yards and one touchdown. In addition to the Chiefs and Browns, he has also played for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

The Titans are in need of some depth at wide receiver after trading A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. They have rookie Treylon Burks, Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Racey McMath on the roster.

However, McMath is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a hip injury, according to Terry McCormick of Titansinsider.com, which only furthers the team's need for a wideout.