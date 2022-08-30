Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw to Return from Back Injury Thursday vs. Mets

Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who has been on the injured list since Aug. 5 with lower back pain, is set to return Thursday on the road against the New York Mets.

Manager Dave Roberts announced the news to reporters Tuesday.

Kershaw, 34, has gone 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 85.1 innings over 15 starts this season.

The good news on Kershaw's return comes a day after bad news on fellow starter Tony Gonsolin, who landed on the injured list with a right forearm strain retroactive to Aug. 26.

Walker Buehler, a two-time All-Star, is already out for this season and likely all of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career.

Kershaw had also been placed on the injured list earlier this year with pelvic joint inflammation and missed a month.

L.A. still finds itself atop the entire MLB with an 89-38 record thanks largely to a powerful and potent lineup and a deep starting rotation that includes Tyler Anderson, Julio Urías and Andrew Heaney.

At this point in the season, though, the Dodgers appear as if they will cruise to the top record in baseball heading into the playoffs. The 82-47 Mets are a full eight games back of the Dodgers for first in the National League, and winning the upcoming series in New York could all but seal the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Ultimately, it's imperative for the team to get as healthy as possible and set itself up for October success. Getting Kershaw back is a big step in the right direction as the Dodgers look for their second World Series title in three years.